Tunisia imposes lock down for four days from Thursday

Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday, which is a national holiday, because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

Schools will be closed from Thursday until Jan. 24, Mehdi said.

