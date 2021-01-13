French health ministry reports 19,753 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 19,753 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, up from Monday's 3,582. France's cumulative total of cases stands at 2,806,590, the sixth-highest in the world.

The COVID-19 death toll was up by 362 over 24 hours at 68,802, the seventh-highest in the world. The number of people hospitalised for the disease stood at 8,805 over the last seven days, including 1,350 in intensive care units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)