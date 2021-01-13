Brazil health ministry says country has registered 64,025 new cases of coronavirus

Brazil health ministry says country has registered 64,025 new cases of coronavirusReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:14 IST
Brazil reported 64,025 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,110 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country battles a resurgence in the pandemic.
Brazil has now registered 8,195,637 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 204,690, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
