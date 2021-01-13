Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,600 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,600 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:52 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,600 to 1,953,426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 1,060 to 42,637, the tally showed.
