Polish Finance Minister hopes for fewer COVID-19 curbs at end of Q1
Poland's Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday he hopes some restrictions on daily life imposed to counter COVID-19 will begin to disappear around the end of the first quarter.Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:22 IST
Poland's Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday he hopes some restrictions on daily life imposed to counter COVID-19 will begin to disappear around the end of the first quarter. Poland ordered hotels, ski slopes and many shops to close last month in a bid to prevent a damaging third wave of the coronavirus as the country rolls out its vaccination programme.
"I hope that in 2-3 weeks the restrictions will be a little smaller, the vaccine will work (...)," Koscinski said in an interview for Money.pl. "Some restrictions will remain for quite a long time, but I think that 80% of these restrictions will start to disappear at the turn of the first and second quarter," he said.
Daily COVID-19 case numbers have stabilised in Poland after surging in the autumn, but the discovery of new variants and rising case numbers in other European countries raise the risk of a possible third wave, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.
