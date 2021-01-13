Maharashtra: Over 64,000 vaccine doses reach Aurangabad

The first consignment of64,460 doses of Covishield vaccine reached the storagefacility in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra onWednesday, officials said.

This storage facility will cater to districts ofJalna, Hingoli, and Parbhani, besides Aurangabad, an officialtold PTI.

''We have received 64,460 doses of the vaccine from theSII in Pune. (Some) Doses were dispatched to Jalna, Hingoliand Parbhani from Aurangabad,'' he said, adding that arefrigerated van has left for Latur.

The vaccine doses were stored at the Health and FamilyWelfare department's building in Aurangabad.

''The central storage unit in Aurangabad currently hasthe capacity to store 10 lakh doses of vaccines. We areplanning to double this capacity soon,'' the official said.

Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan toldreporters that vaccination will begin at 18 centers here fromJanuary 16.

