Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Over 64,000 vaccine doses reach Aurangabad

The first consignment of64,460 doses of Covishield vaccine reached the storagefacility in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra onWednesday, officials said.This storage facility will cater to districts ofJalna, Hingoli, and Parbhani, besides Aurangabad, an officialtold PTI.We have received 64,460 doses of the vaccine from theSII in Pune.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:33 IST
Maharashtra: Over 64,000 vaccine doses reach Aurangabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of64,460 doses of Covishield vaccine reached the storagefacility in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra onWednesday, officials said.

This storage facility will cater to districts ofJalna, Hingoli, and Parbhani, besides Aurangabad, an officialtold PTI.

''We have received 64,460 doses of the vaccine from theSII in Pune. (Some) Doses were dispatched to Jalna, Hingoliand Parbhani from Aurangabad,'' he said, adding that arefrigerated van has left for Latur.

The vaccine doses were stored at the Health and FamilyWelfare department's building in Aurangabad.

''The central storage unit in Aurangabad currently hasthe capacity to store 10 lakh doses of vaccines. We areplanning to double this capacity soon,'' the official said.

Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan toldreporters that vaccination will begin at 18 centers here fromJanuary 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Good scripts are hard to come by: Kajol on exploring mother-daughter dynamics in 'Tribhanga'

As the daughter and granddaughter of two accomplished and famous women, actor Kajol says she could see parallels between her life and her character in Tribhanga, a film that appealed to her for its focus on the relationship between mothers ...

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore...

Bollywood stars extend greetings on Lohri

As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Bollywood stars on Wednesday took to their social media handles and extended greetings on the festival. Wishing for prosperity and peace, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent Lo...

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

Odishas total COVID-19 went up to 3,32,541 on Wednesday with 210 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state. A total of 122 new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 88 among local contacts in the last 24 hours, acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021