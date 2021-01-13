Turkey grants emergency authorization to Sinovac's CoronaVac -Anadolu

Turkey's official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency granted emergency use authorization to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

This week, President Tayyip Erdogan said shots would begin Thursday or Friday after Turkey received 3 million of the 50 million purchased doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac.

