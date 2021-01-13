Turkey grants emergency authorization to Sinovac's CoronaVac -Anadolu

Turkey grants emergency authorization to Sinovac's CoronaVac -AnadoluReuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:39 IST
Turkey's official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency granted emergency use authorization to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.
This week, President Tayyip Erdogan said shots would begin Thursday or Friday after Turkey received 3 million of the 50 million purchased doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
