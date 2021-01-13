Venezuela registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - vaccine developers

Venezuela registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - vaccine developersReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:29 IST
Venezuela's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19 under an emergency use authorisation procedure, vaccine developers said on Wednesday.
Russia is also in talks with other countries in the region on the use of Sputnik V, having agreed on supplies of the vaccine to Argentina and Brazil.
