Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 136,917

Mexico reported 15,873 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,235 more fatalities on Wednesday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,571,901 infections and 136,917 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

