Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:16 IST
Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of reported infections to 11,262 since it detected its first case a year ago.
There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69. Twelve of the new infections were imported, the COVID-19 taskforce said.
