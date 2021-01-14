Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of reported infections to 11,262 since it detected its first case a year ago.

There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69. Twelve of the new infections were imported, the COVID-19 taskforce said.

