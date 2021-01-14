Left Menu
Development News Edition

India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health ministry

A total of 3,009 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 930 in Chhattisgarh.About 76.45 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are from seven states and UTs.Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:43 IST
India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing trend of contraction of India's daily new COVID-19 cases continued with the country recording less than 20,000 daily new infections since the last seven days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a span of 24 hours, only 16,946 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India.

In the same period, the country also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the active caseload, the ministry said.

Daily deaths due to the coronavirus infection in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 300 daily deaths have been registered for the last 20 days, the ministry highlighted.

India's case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent as on date. A total of 22 states and union territories have case fatality rate less than the national average, it said.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,13,603. The share of the active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.03 per cent.

Twenty-five states and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

India's total recoveries stand at 10,146,763, the ministry said, adding that 82.67 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,158 newly-recovered cases. A total of 3,009 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 930 in Chhattisgarh.

About 76.45 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are from seven states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively. A total of 198 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states/union territories account for 75.76 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 70 casualties. Kerala and West Bengal followed with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan widens virus emergency to 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track...

Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 124 to Rs 5,680 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January ...

China's export growth beats expectations on resilient global demand

Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, customs data showed on Thursday, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made shipments more expensive for overseas buyers. A ...

All samples taken from Ghazipur chicken market test negative for bird flu: Official

All the 100 samples taken from Asias largest chicken market in Ghazipur have tested negative for bird flu, a senior official of the Delhi animal husbandry unit said on Thursday.The results come three days after samples taken from crows and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021