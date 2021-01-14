Left Menu
Nagpur division receives 1.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Maharashtra's Nagpur divisionreceived its first consignment of 1.14 lakh doses ofCovishield vaccine in the early hours of Thursday, an officialsaid.

The vaccines will be administered in 34 centres inNagpur division, which includes Bhandara, Chandrapur,Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha districts, the officialsaid.

According to the district information office, thevaccine doses have been dispatched to Bhandara (9,500),Chandrapur (20,000), Gadchiroli (12,000), Gondia (10,000),Nagpur (42,000) and Wardha (20,500) from Nagpur.

A total of 93,309 health workers have been registeredfor inoculation in Nagpur division, it was stated.

