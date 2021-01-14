REUTERS NEXT -Russia's COVID vaccine to be registered in 9 countries this month - RDIF chief

REUTERS NEXT -Russia's COVID vaccine to be registered in 9 countries this month - RDIF chiefReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:52 IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be registered in nine other countries this month, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.
Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy. He said Sputnik V would be produced in seven countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
