REUTERS NEXT -Russia's COVID vaccine to be registered in 9 countries this month - RDIF chief

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be registered in nine other countries this month, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy. He said Sputnik V would be produced in seven countries.

