Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela central bank says Guaido rebuffed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines

The Maduro-aligned central bank has previously sought to access the funds to help fight coronavirus efforts.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:09 IST
Venezuela central bank says Guaido rebuffed deal to buy coronavirus vaccines

Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank said on Thursday that they sought to negotiate a deal with opposition leader Juan Guaido to purchase coronavirus vaccines in Britain, but that the opposition rejected the deal. In a statement, the lawyers said the bank - whose board was named by President Nicolas Maduro - requested the support of an ad-hoc central bank board appointed by Guaido to transfer $120 million in funds frozen in Britain to Gavi, an alliance seeking to improve poor countries' vaccine access.

"Due to international sanctions the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Venezuela have worsened, and President Maduro’s government has been unable to effect payment to Gavi to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines by any other means," the central bank's lawyers at Zaiwalla & Co wrote in a statement. A Guaido representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The opposition argues cutting off Maduro's access to the funds is justified because he would use the money for corrupt ends, rather than to help Venezuelans suffering a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Guaido is recognized by dozens of countries, including Britain, as Venezuela's rightful leader after Maduro's disputed 2018 re-election. The two sides are locked in a London court battle over which side can access over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England. The Maduro-aligned central bank has previously sought to access the funds to help fight coronavirus efforts. The opposition said in early January it had reached a deal to participate in Covax, one of Gavi's facilities to provide vaccines, but did not provide details.

Maduro has said Venezuela will shortly receive some 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The South American country has reported some 117,811 coronavirus cases and 1,084 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN calls for probe into Cameroon army attack on civilians

The United Nations on Thursday called for an investigation after Reuters reported that Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on fleeing civilians during a weekend raid, killing up to nine people.Three witnesses told Reuters that soldiers entered...

Nadda stresses BJP-govt's commitment for poll-bound TN's welfare

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursdayunderlined his party-led Central governments commitment forpoll-bound Tamil Nadus welfare and listed Centres variousmeasures taken for the state, including sanctioning of an AllIndia Institute of Medical Scien...

AfDB President to join UK Trade Commissioner at Africa Investment Conference

The Africa Investment Conference takes place as an array of trade agreements come into force, including the historic African Continental Free Trade Area. The one-day event will bring together the UK and African businesses to discuss investm...

Brazil to start vaccinating Jan 20, as UK bars travelers over new virus variant

Brazil aims to begin nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayors association said on Thursday, as Britain banned arrivals from the country over fears of a new homegrown coronavirus variant. President Jair Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021