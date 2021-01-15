Brazil registers 67,758 new coronavirus cases and 1,131 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has had 67,758 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,131 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 8,324,294 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 207,095, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

