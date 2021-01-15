Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Minorities should be designated vulnerable to COVID

Teachers, police officers and prison officers are among those arguing that they should be moved up the priority list because their public-facing jobs put them at greater risk.The authors of the BMJ study say the data clearly show that public health officials should give special consideration to members of ethnic minority communities.We must prioritise people who are extremely vulnerable, Razai said.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:03 IST
Study: Minorities should be designated vulnerable to COVID
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers writing in a British medical journal are recommending that ethnic minorities should be considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19, a distinction that could give groups hard-hit by the pandemic earlier access to potentially life-saving vaccines.

This suggestion is one of six made by the authors of an analysis published Friday in The BMJ. They say "systemic racism" is the fundamental cause of higher coronavirus mortality among ethnic minority communities.

People from these communities were twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than the UK's white majority population during the first wave of the pandemic, according to researchers from St George's, University of London, Harvard University, the University of Manchester, and Imperial College London.

"Based on these things, I think it is absolutely clinically, and from a public health point of view, justified to prioritize people to mitigate their risk of mortality from COVID," Dr. Mohammad Razai, one of the report's authors, told The Associated Press. "When you place them in the extremely vulnerable category everything else will follow from that...including vaccination." People from Black and South Asian backgrounds were more likely than white British people to live in deprived areas. This combined with increased levels of chronic disease and a greater preponderance of people in high-risk jobs who were unable to work from home led to higher rates of infection, hospitalization, and admission to intensive care units, the study found.

In addition to including ethnic minority communities in the extremely vulnerable category, the study recommends that authorities work with these groups to develop COVID-19 prevention programs, prepare legally binding plans to decrease occupational exposure, and accelerate prevention programs targeting diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes that disproportionately affect minority communities and are linked to more severe illness from COVID-19.

The findings come as countries around the world ramp up mass vaccination programs, touching off lobbying by individuals and interest groups who want preferential access to the shots. So far, most countries have given priority to older people, who account for the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths, and the healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

In Britain, the government has set a goal of delivering the first dose of vaccine to everyone over 70, as well as frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and anyone whose health makes them especially vulnerable to the virus, by the middle of February.

But as syringes are being plunged into arms at hundreds of doctors' offices, pharmacies, hospitals, and mass vaccination sites, and hospitals, the jockeying continues. Teachers, police officers, and prison officers are among those arguing that they should be moved up the priority list because their public-facing jobs put them at greater risk.

The authors of the BMJ study say the data clearly show that public health officials should give special consideration to members of ethnic minority communities.

"We must prioritize people who are extremely vulnerable,'' Razai said. "And if people over 80, over 70 are more prone to getting (COVID) and they are in that extremely vulnerable category, so should people from ethnic minority communities based on the risk assessment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Fordham as its Group Chief Executive Officer.Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and wa...

Pakistan to reopen secondary, higher secondary schools from Jan 18

Pakistan announced on Friday that all secondary and higher secondary level schools in the country will reopen from January 18.Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said this at a media briefing after a high-level meeting of education m...

CSS Corp wins gold at the 10th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 15 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company today announced that it has been named as a gold winner in the Most Resilient Company of the Year 2020 category in th...

Maruti rolls out online finance platform in Arena dealerships across 30 cities

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it has launched an online financing platform at its Arena dealerships across 30 plus cities.With the launch of Smart Finance platform, 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021