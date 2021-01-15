Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to reopen schools as COVID-19 case tally passes 3.5 million

Russia will fully reopen schools across the country from next week and the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak may have passed its peak, authorities said on Friday, as the national case tally passed the 3.5 million mark. Teenage schoolchildren were switched to remote, online learning in October as part of a set of targeted restrictions to curb the spread of the virus that stopped well short of a stringent lockdown like Russia imposed in spring.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:01 IST
Russia to reopen schools as COVID-19 case tally passes 3.5 million
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia will fully reopen schools across the country from next week and the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak may have passed its peak, authorities said on Friday, as the national case tally passed the 3.5 million mark.

Teenage schoolchildren were switched to remote, online learning in October as part of a set of targeted restrictions to curb the spread of the virus that stopped well short of a stringent lockdown like Russia imposed in spring. All schools are now reopening apart from 10 of them that have been specially quarantined, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Natalya Pshenichnaya, an official at the Rospotrebnadzor consumer watchdog, said the epidemic appeared to be stabilising overall despite localised discrepancies. "...We can assume that the infection peak has already passed," she was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Authorities have detected around 1,500 mutations of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, Anna Popova, Rospotrebnadzor's head, was quoted as saying. Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.

The country has two registered vaccines and is expected to approve a third one in the next several days, according to Popova. Earlier on Friday, authorities confirmed 24,715 new infections in the last 24 hours. Officials also reported 555 new deaths, taking the official death toll to 64,495.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong civil servants given four weeks to pledge loyalty to the governmentHong Kongs 180,000 civil servants were told on Friday they had four weeks to sign a document pledging their lo...

China COVID-19 vaccinations gather momentum as outbreaks spread

A little-known Beijing museum of urban planning looks set to see more visitors after being converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site as China seeks to ramp up inoculations amid a new upsurge in infections.Initially there were a few hundred...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine VaticanBoth Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary IndonesiaAmong the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021