Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up

Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded "very fast action" to curb the deadly virus. Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:02 IST
Germany surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases, death rate up
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded "very fast action" to curb the deadly virus.

Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring. But it has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths recently and daily per capita mortality has often exceeded the U.S. rate since mid-December. Alarmed by the high infection rate and bracing for the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus, Merkel told top officials from her party on Thursday that she wanted "very fast action".

Germany's coronavirus cases increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958, according to the latest date from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. It was the smallest rise in infections on a Friday for more than two months. A week ago, the number of new cases registered was almost 10,000 higher. The situation in intensive care units relaxed slightly, too, according to the RKI.

But a high death toll, up 1,113 to 44,994 on Friday, and worries over more contagious variants of the coronavirus are fanning fears that existing lockdown measures are falling short. Merkel is bringing forward to Tuesday next week a meeting with regional leaders initially planned for Jan. 25 to discuss tougher measures to further reduce social contact, participants at the gathering said.

Part of the debate is expected to focus on whether companies should be forced or incentivised to have more people work from home. There is also disagreement over whether schools should reopen in February, people close to the talks told Reuters. Germany aims for its measures to bring the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days down to no more than 50. That number currently stands around 150.

Limiting the spread of the virus would buy authorities time until enough people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. So far about 1.2% of the German population, or about one million people, have been vaccinated, according to the German health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong civil servants given four weeks to pledge loyalty to the governmentHong Kongs 180,000 civil servants were told on Friday they had four weeks to sign a document pledging their lo...

China COVID-19 vaccinations gather momentum as outbreaks spread

A little-known Beijing museum of urban planning looks set to see more visitors after being converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site as China seeks to ramp up inoculations amid a new upsurge in infections.Initially there were a few hundred...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine VaticanBoth Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary IndonesiaAmong the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021