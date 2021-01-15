Nagaland COVID-19 death toll mounts to 88, tally at 12,039

Nagaland on Friday reported fourfresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 12,039, while twomore fatalities pushed the death toll to 88, Health Minister SPangnyu Phom said.

Twenty-two more people have been cured of the diseaseimproving the state's recovery count to 11,707, the ministersaid.

''4 positive cases of #COVID-19 have been detectedtoday. Kohima-Dimapur-2 each. Also 22 +ve patients haverecovered. Dimapur-21, Mon-1,'' Phom said in a tweet.

Nagaland now has 104 active cases, while 140 patientshave migrated to other states, Director of Health and FamilyWelfare Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Two patients succumbed to the infection in Dimapurdistrict, the bulletin said.

Dimapur has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at6,451, followed by Kohima (3,761), Mon (605), Peren (504),Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (186), Zunheboto (142), Phek(47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Nagaland has so far conducted over 1.22 lakh COVID-19tests, including 72,804 RT-PCR, 36,903 TrueNat and 13,001rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

