Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western regionat 5 pm.

BOM17 MH-VACCINE-POONAWALLAHistoric day,says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab Pune: As the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled outacross India on Saturday, Serum Institute of India CEO AdarPoonawalla joined the healthcare workers in getting theCovishield vaccine shot.

BOM19 GJ-VACCINE-DOCTORSVaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab inGujarat Ahmedabad: The coronavirus vaccine is completely safeand inoculation is the only way to overcome the pandemic, saidDr Naveen Thacker, a paediatrician who became the firstrecipient of vaccine jab in Gujarat on Saturday.

BOM18 MH-VACCINATION-2ND LD DRIVEMah:Hope in heart,prayer on lips,health workers get first jabs Mumbai: Healthcare workers, doctors and SerumInstitute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla were among the firstrecipients of the COVID-19 jab on the first day of the drivein Maharashtra, which was marked by enthusiasm and anxiety,with many viewing the vaccine as a kind of panacea that willoffer them immunity, and more importantly some hope.

BOM14 MH-TRP CASE-DASGUPTATRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised Mumbai: Former CEO of ratings agency BARC, ParthoDasgupta, who was arrested in the alleged fake TelevisionRating Points (TRP) case, has been admitted in the ICU ofstate-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai, an official said.

BOM9 CG-VACCINATION-LD WOMANChhattisgarh: Woman sanitation worker gets first vaccine dose Raipur: A 51-year-old woman sanitation worker at agovernment hospital was the first person to get thecoronavirus vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh after the launchof the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)