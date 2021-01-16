Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:04 IST
Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western regionat 5 pm.

BOM17 MH-VACCINE-POONAWALLAHistoric day,says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab Pune: As the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled outacross India on Saturday, Serum Institute of India CEO AdarPoonawalla joined the healthcare workers in getting theCovishield vaccine shot.

BOM19 GJ-VACCINE-DOCTORSVaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab inGujarat Ahmedabad: The coronavirus vaccine is completely safeand inoculation is the only way to overcome the pandemic, saidDr Naveen Thacker, a paediatrician who became the firstrecipient of vaccine jab in Gujarat on Saturday.

BOM18 MH-VACCINATION-2ND LD DRIVEMah:Hope in heart,prayer on lips,health workers get first jabs Mumbai: Healthcare workers, doctors and SerumInstitute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla were among the firstrecipients of the COVID-19 jab on the first day of the drivein Maharashtra, which was marked by enthusiasm and anxiety,with many viewing the vaccine as a kind of panacea that willoffer them immunity, and more importantly some hope.

BOM14 MH-TRP CASE-DASGUPTATRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised Mumbai: Former CEO of ratings agency BARC, ParthoDasgupta, who was arrested in the alleged fake TelevisionRating Points (TRP) case, has been admitted in the ICU ofstate-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai, an official said.

BOM9 CG-VACCINATION-LD WOMANChhattisgarh: Woman sanitation worker gets first vaccine dose Raipur: A 51-year-old woman sanitation worker at agovernment hospital was the first person to get thecoronavirus vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh after the launchof the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36 pc to Rs 8,760 cr

The countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18...

Uganda's Museveni heads for election win, rival alleges fraud

Long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was heading for a resounding win in Ugandas presidential election with nearly all votes counted on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud and said citizens should reject the result.W...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021