Denmark has registered 256 cases of new B117 coronavirus variant

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:00 IST
Denmark has registered 256 cases of infections with the new and more contagious coronavirus variant known as B117, health authorities said on Saturday.

Between mid-November and Jan 10, 256 Danes have been infected with the new variant, first seen in Britain, corresponding to 1.3% of all positive tests genetically analysed in that period, the State Serum Institute said in report published on Saturday.

