Denmark has registered 256 cases of new B117 coronavirus variant

Denmark has registered 256 cases of infections with the new and more contagious coronavirus variant known as B117, health authorities said on Saturday.

Between mid-November and Jan 10, 256 Danes have been infected with the new variant, first seen in Britain, corresponding to 1.3% of all positive tests genetically analysed in that period, the State Serum Institute said in report published on Saturday.

