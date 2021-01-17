Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 140,241

Mexico reported 20,523 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,219 more fatalities on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,630,258 infections and 140,241 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)