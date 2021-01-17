Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2L healthcare workers get Covid-19 jab on 1st day in India, higher than US

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations on day one in the world on Saturday, at 2,07,229, higher than the US, UK and France on day one, said Union Health Ministry Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:31 IST
Over 2L healthcare workers get Covid-19 jab on 1st day in India, higher than US
Visual from the Health Ministry's press briefing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations on day one in the world on Saturday, at 2,07,229, higher than the US, UK and France on day one, said Union Health Ministry Sunday. "2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one-- the highest day one vaccination number in the world; higher than the US, UK and France on day one," said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry at a press briefing.

He further stated, today, only six states conducted COVID-19 vaccination sessions including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu. "447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) were reported on 16 and 17 January; only three required hospitalisation," said Dr. Agnani.

States and Union Territories (UT) were advised to conduct COVID vaccination sessions four days a week to minimise disruption of routine health services. "On the second day of vaccination today, 17,072 beneficiaries administered the vaccine and a total of 2,24,301 people have taken the vaccine shot so far," said Dr Agnani.

Healthcare workers who were administered vaccine include nurses, doctors, paramedic staff, sanitation workers and others who have been given COVID-19 care-related duties. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...

Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natu...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021