Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi to close schools, make bars shut early to curb pandemic

The new measures concerning schools and bars will take effect from Monday. Chakwera also said the government has allocated an additional 1.6 billion kwacha ($2.10 million) in funds to be spent on recruiting frontline healthcare workers, 1,000 intensive care unit beds and 1,000 oxygen cylinders among other requirements.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 02:09 IST
Malawi to close schools, make bars shut early to curb pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Malawi's schools are to shut for at least 15 days, and all bars must close at 8 p.m., under new coronavirus restrictions announced by President Lazarus Chakwera in a television address on Sunday.

After reporting no positive cases for almost two months, the country has seen a sudden resurgence in coronavirus cases since the middle of last month. The new measures concerning schools and bars will take effect from Monday.

Chakwera also said the government has allocated an additional 1.6 billion kwacha ($2.10 million) in funds to be spent on recruiting frontline healthcare workers, 1,000 intensive care unit beds and 1,000 oxygen cylinders among other requirements. The country of 19 million people has reported 12,470 cases of COVID-19 and 314 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Chakwere said a third of those deaths were reported in the past 16 days, forcing the government to seek additional funding to contain the pandemic at a time when the country is in 4.1 trillion kwacha ($5.37 billion) of debt. Last week the government reported that two senior cabinet ministers and two other high-profile members of the government had died from COVID-19. ($1 = 763.5700 kwacha)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 12 workers trapped in China gold mine are still alive -Xinhua

Twelve workers who were left trapped underground after an explosion at a gold mine in eastern China a week ago are still alive, according to a note retrieved from the site, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing local au...

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, othersThe U.S. Justice Departments top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agree...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidantBritains Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in...

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of scienceU.S. President-elect Joe Biden named pioneering geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021