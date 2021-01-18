Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says

"Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list," Zahawi told Times Radio. Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:47 IST
UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute against COVID-19 on average, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

The United Kingdom, which has the world's fifth worst official COVID-19 death toll, is racing to be among the first major countries to vaccinate its population - seen as the best way to exit the pandemic and get the economy going again. Latest figures show the United Kingdom has vaccinated 3,857,266 people with a first dose and 449,736 with a second dose.

"It is going well, we're vaccinating on average 140 people, that's first jab, literally a minute. That's the average so some areas are doing better," Zahawi told Sky. "You'll see that improve as we open more of the large vaccination centres, 17 in total by this week and 50 by the end of the month."

"Today, in some areas where they've done the majority of their over 80s, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable," he said. He said the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month.

Key workers such as teachers, the police and shopworkers could move to the top of the list for a vaccine once all those over 50 have been offered a shot, Zahawi said. "Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list," Zahawi told Times Radio.

Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age. Zahawi said he would work with the Joint Committee on Vaccination to establish who gets the shot next in phase two of the roll out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germanys foreign minister on Monday calling ...

Ind vs Aus: Boys pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith said his team is in a nice place in the fourth Test against India and stressed that they are pumped to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India need 324 runs on the final day to take the series which is current...

CRPF gets 21 DRDO-developed bike ambulances for remote area operations

Twenty-one bike ambulances developed by the DRDO were on Monday inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF for casualty evacuation tasks in remote Naxal violence and insurgency-affected areas.The customised Rakshita ambulances have...

MFine raises $16 mn in funding from Heritas Capital, others

Health-tech startup MFine on Monday said it has raised USD 16 million about Rs 117.1 crore in funding led by Heritas Capital.The round also saw participation from the Singapore-based family office of YS Investment Pte Ltd as well as from ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021