Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports more than 100 new COVID cases as New Year holiday exodus looms

The city of Gongzhuling said on Monday that it is "strictly forbidden" for anyone to go out unless they are scheduled to get a COVID-19 test at a designated site. The outbreak in Jilin is believed to have been caused by an infected salesman travelling to and from the neighbouring province of Heilongjiang, the site of a previous cluster of cases.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:44 IST
China reports more than 100 new COVID cases as New Year holiday exodus looms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave when hundreds of millions travel for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Tough new controls in the city of Gongzhuling in Jilin province, which has a population of around 1 million people, brings the total number of people under lockdown to more than 29 million.

According to the Global Times newspaper, at least 11 regions in the provinces of Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin have imposed lockdowns and rolled out extensive testing programmes. The National Health Commission reported 109 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 17, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were in Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Hebei authorities vowed on Monday to punish lockdown violations, including the illegal staging of weddings or funerals, Xinhua news agency said. Northeastern Jilin province also reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.

Daily increases still remain a fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, but officials are concerned infections could spread rapidly nationwide during China's Lunar New Year holiday in less than a month. Despite travel restrictions, the China Railway Corporation expects around 296 million railway passenger trips during the Lunar New Year break, compared with 410 million in 2019.

Shanghai is one of many cities providing financial incentives for migrant workers not to travel home. The manufacturing hub of Yiwu on China's eastern coast is also introducing subsidies, including rent reductions, to encourage workers to stay put during the holiday.

China's statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe said on Monday that the overall impact of the current COVID-19 resurgence on the country's economy remained controllable. But though Xinhua warned local governments not to "cry wolf", many have been introducing fresh curbs.

Beijing, which reported two new local infections, now requires travellers from abroad to undergo health monitoring for seven additional days following 21 days of medical observation, Xinhua reported on Saturday. The city of Gongzhuling said on Monday that it is "strictly forbidden" for anyone to go out unless they are scheduled to get a COVID-19 test at a designated site.

The outbreak in Jilin is believed to have been caused by an infected salesman travelling to and from the neighbouring province of Heilongjiang, the site of a previous cluster of cases. Xinhua said in a commentary piece on Monday that the new clusters of infection were caused by social activities in rural areas and a lack of awareness at the grassroots level, creating "hotbeds" for the virus's rapid spread.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,336, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635. The data excludes cases from Macau and Hong Kong, which are Chinese cities but report new cases independently, and self-ruled Taiwan which China claims as its own. World Health Organization (WHO) representatives said on Friday that its investigation team in China has begun discussions with their Chinese counterparts via video conference as they remain in quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Total inks USD 2.5 bn deal with Adani Group; picks 20 pc stake in Adani Green

French oil and energy group Total has agreed to a USD 2.5 billion deal that includes buying a 20 per cent minority stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL from Adani Group, as it builds up its presence in the renewable energy sector.The deal i...

Onward Technologies Limited Records Q3 (FY 2020-21) Revenue of INR 578 Mn; Diluted EPS at 1.39

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaOnward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC, a niche Digital Engineering Services company announces its results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.Q39M-FY 2020-...

Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germanys foreign minister on Monday calling ...

Ind vs Aus: Boys pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith said his team is in a nice place in the fourth Test against India and stressed that they are pumped to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India need 324 runs on the final day to take the series which is current...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021