Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:46 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

5:10 p.m.

China's economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.

4:25 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.

4:23 p.m.

Rajasthan government ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases.

1:52 p.m.

A 46-year-old health worker died in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said.

1:02 p.m.

4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly.

12:50 p.m.

Odisha logs 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death.

12:12 p.m.

Puducherry logs 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 643.

11:35 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases.

11:22 a.m.

Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites.

10:51 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally rises to 4,983.

10:41 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day two.

10:35 a.m.

87 new COVID-19 cases push Jharkhand's tally to 1,17,686.

10:21 a.m.

Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,579.

9:59 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,08,012, while 1,02,11,342 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:57 a.m.

Single day rise of 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,71,773, death toll to 1,52,419: Government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot; Govt says not related to vaccine

A 46-year-old health worker died in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, with the autopsy report attributing the death to cardio-pulmonary disease, officials said on Monday.The family of Mahip...

Missing for two days, body of 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan

The body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since January 16, was found in an under-construction building here on Monday, police said.The body of Arsalan was recovered from the building in Amber area on the basis of information pro...

Uganda: Internet services resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to economy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has its resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the inte...

Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021