Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:46 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
5:10 p.m.
China's economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.
4:25 p.m.
Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.
4:23 p.m.
Rajasthan government ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases.
1:52 p.m.
A 46-year-old health worker died in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said.
1:02 p.m.
4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly.
12:50 p.m.
Odisha logs 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death.
12:12 p.m.
Puducherry logs 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 643.
11:35 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases.
11:22 a.m.
Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites.
10:51 a.m.
One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally rises to 4,983.
10:41 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day two.
10:35 a.m.
87 new COVID-19 cases push Jharkhand's tally to 1,17,686.
10:21 a.m.
Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,579.
9:59 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,08,012, while 1,02,11,342 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:57 a.m.
Single day rise of 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,71,773, death toll to 1,52,419: Government.
