Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

5:10 p.m.

China's economy grows by 2.3 per cent in 2020, bucking global COVID-19 slowdown trend.

4:25 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh records four COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in over six months, which took the death toll to 8,580 while 379 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,96,904, officials said.

4:23 p.m.

Rajasthan government ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases.

1:52 p.m.

A 46-year-old health worker died in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said.

1:02 p.m.

4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly.

12:50 p.m.

Odisha logs 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death.

12:12 p.m.

Puducherry logs 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 643.

11:35 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases.

11:22 a.m.

Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites.

10:51 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tally rises to 4,983.

10:41 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day two.

10:35 a.m.

87 new COVID-19 cases push Jharkhand's tally to 1,17,686.

10:21 a.m.

Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,579.

9:59 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,08,012, while 1,02,11,342 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:57 a.m.

Single day rise of 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,71,773, death toll to 1,52,419: Government.

