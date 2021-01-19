Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Portugal in 'tough marathon', says PM, as COVID-19 deaths hit new daily record

The country of 10 million people recorded 218 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 167 on Monday and pushing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,246, health authority DGS said. "We are certainly living one of the saddest moments, of greatest pain and suffering," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Portugal in 'tough marathon', says PM, as COVID-19 deaths hit new daily record
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portugal is living "one of the saddest moments", the prime minister said on Tuesday, as doctors warned of a healthcare system nearing collapse and the daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a new record high. The country of 10 million people recorded 218 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 167 on Monday and pushing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,246, health authority DGS said.

"We are certainly living one of the saddest moments, of greatest pain and suffering," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told parliament. "It is a very tough marathon." Portugal, which last week announced a new lockdown to curb the surge in infections and help relieve pressure on struggling hospitals, also reported on Tuesday 10,455 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 566,958.

"If (the number of infections) continues at this rate it will be very difficult to get to the end of the week without (the health system) collapsing," said Joao Gouveia, head of the association representing Portuguese intensive care workers. Of 672 intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in public hospitals, 670 are now occupied, while the country only has in total just over 1,000 such beds for all patients, regardless of illness, health authorities said.

"In hospitals the situation is absolutely dramatic," said Ricardo Mexia, president of the National Association of Public Health Doctors. "Public health units don't have the capacity to cope with the volume of new infections we are seeing every day." Mexia said there were various reasons why the number of cases and deaths were increasing, including the government's decision to ease measures over the Christmas period to allow people to see loved ones.

The doctors' Union SMZC said in a statement: "Several hospitals were unable to provide oxygen with adequate pressure to patients, a problem that is likely to worsen in coming days." In the city of Portalegre, a hospital launched an inquiry on Tuesday into the death of an elderly man after he waited three hours inside an ambulance because the COVID-19 unit was full.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's policies on Muslims amount to 'genocide'

On his way out the door, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit China with new sanctions by declaring that Chinas policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang Province constitute a genocide. Pompeo made the determination on...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump provoked the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and oth...

Odisha urges Centre for early release of subsidy for paddy procurement

The Odisha government onTuesday urged the Centre for the early release of the pendingsubsidy for smooth conduct of paddy procurement process duringthe on-going Kharif marketing season in the state.Odishas Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare ...

Oath Keepers militia members arrested for role in U.S. Capitol siege

A Virginia man with an apparent leadership role in the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly planning and coordinating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said.Thom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021