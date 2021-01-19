Canada will receive no Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines next week as supply problems bite

Canada will receive no Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines next week as supply problems biteReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:30 IST
Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines the week of Jan 25 and supplies will be cut back sharply over the next three weeks, a senior Canadian official said.
Major-General Deny Fortin, who is helping organise the inoculation campaign, made the announcement during a briefing. Pfizer has already said it will slow production in late January and early February due to changes in manufacturing processes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
