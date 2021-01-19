Kiren Rijiju to look after Ayush Ministry till Shripad Naik recovers

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was on Tuesday given the responsibilities of Union AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident. President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery.

'The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalization and treatment of Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in Ministry of Defence, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH, be temporarily assigned to Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in addition to his existing portfolios," press secretary to the President, Ajay Kumar Singh said in a press release. The President of India has further directed that this arrangement may continue till Shripad Yesso Naik resumes his work related to Ministry of AYUSH, the release said.

Naik met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

