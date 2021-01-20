Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:16 IST
Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official
Representative image

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it will slow production in late January and early February due to changes in manufacturing processes, prompting Canada to predict last week that shipments would be cut in half over the next month.

Major-General Deny Fortin, who is helping organize the inoculation campaign, said Pfizer had announced that deliveries expected in Jan 25 would be pushed back. "Of course, there will be a considerable impact in all the provinces," he told reporters, saying that despite the delays, Canada was still on track to receive 4 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March.

Canada, struggling to deal with a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus, has reported a total of 18,120 deaths and 715,072 cases so far. Procurement Minister Anita Anand reiterated that the delay in deliveries was disappointing and said she had pressed the company over the weekend to make up the shortfall as quickly as it could.

But the premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be doing more to put pressure on head of Pfizer. "We've got to be on these guys like a blanket. I'd be outside that guy's house - every time he moved, I'd say 'Where's our vaccines'?" Doug Ford told reporters.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault urged Ottawa to ban non-essential international travel and better enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving passengers. Trudeau, in a separate briefing, told Canadians not to travel abroad and said Ottawa could if necessary "introduce new measures without warning". He did not give details. (Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021