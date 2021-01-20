Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK death toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as grim milestone of 100,000 looms

As the United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the government's possible mismanagement of the crisis. "Every single death is deeply tragic," Patel told LBC when asked why the United Kingdom's death toll was so large.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:55 IST
UK death toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as grim milestone of 100,000 looms
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As the United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the government's possible mismanagement of the crisis. The United Kingdom's official COVID-19 death toll is 91,470 - Europe's worst death figure and the world's fifth worst after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for reacting too slowly to the crisis, failing to supply sufficient protective equipment and for bungling the testing system though the United Kingdom has been swift to roll out a vaccine. "Every single death is deeply tragic," Patel told LBC when asked why the United Kingdom's death toll was so large. "There's no one factor as to why we have such a horrendous and tragic death rate."

"I don't think this is the time to talk about mismanagement," Patel said when asked by the BBC if the government had mismanaged the crisis. When pressed on the international comparisons of death tolls, Patel told LBC the data was "not comparable".

The British government reported a record rise in deaths on Tuesday with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. Currently 37,946 people are in hospital with COVID, 3,916 of them on ventilation. Currently the United Kingdom has vaccinated 4.27 million people with a first dose of the vaccine, among the best in the world per head of population.

The COVID-19 death toll and the level of hospital admissions means it is far too early to speculate about when the lockdown may be lifted or eased, Patel said. "We are still in a perilous situation," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. "We have a long way to go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New books to tell classic children's stories

From Rudyard Kipling to O Henry and from RK Narayan to Enid Blyton, publishing house Hachette India is out with two grand volumes filled with some of the greatest stories ever written for younger and older children.The books, 100 Greatest S...

JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

- The highest salary package offered at JAGSOM is Rs. 16 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs. 10.21 LPA. More than 70 recruiters, including New Age Companies, participated in the placement process making offers to graduating studentsBANG...

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021