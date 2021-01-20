Chile regulator greenlights Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Chile's health regulator approved the emergency roll-out of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, clearing the way for the Andean country to move up a gear in its inoculation effort against the virus.

The emergency approval, which comes after trial data in Brazil raised questions over the vaccine's true efficacy, would cover inoculations with just over 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine for Chile's critical populations.

