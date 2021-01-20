COVID: 28 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 28 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the infection count to 20,623, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 330, as per the bulletin.

There are 171 active cases as of now, it stated.

A total of 42 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 20,122, it added.

A total of 2,03,275 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,81,710 have tested negative, while reports of 52 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)