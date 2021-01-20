Over 1 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Karnataka

Karnataka has so far vaccinatedover one lakh beneficiaries with COVID-19 vaccine, the healthdepartment said here on Wednesday.

A total of 1,17,407 beneficiaries have been vaccinated todate since January 16, against the targeted 2,04,039,recording a 58 per cent coverage in 2,492 sessions.

''Karnataka has crossed one lakh beneficiaries for covidvaccination.

Thanks to all the dedicated workers,'' the healthdepartment tweeted.

On Wednesday, an estimated 55 per cent of designatedbeneficiaries earmarked for the day were administered thevaccine.

out of 62,772 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination,34,583 were achieved on Wednesday in 830 sessions.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse Event FollowingImmunization) cases were eported from across the state onWednesday, the department said.

The government has said that health warriors who are inthe forefront in the fight against Coronavirus will be givenpriority and those with comorbidities, the next.

