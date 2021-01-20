Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:05 IST
Over 1 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka has so far vaccinatedover one lakh beneficiaries with COVID-19 vaccine, the healthdepartment said here on Wednesday.

A total of 1,17,407 beneficiaries have been vaccinated todate since January 16, against the targeted 2,04,039,recording a 58 per cent coverage in 2,492 sessions.

''Karnataka has crossed one lakh beneficiaries for covidvaccination.

Thanks to all the dedicated workers,'' the healthdepartment tweeted.

On Wednesday, an estimated 55 per cent of designatedbeneficiaries earmarked for the day were administered thevaccine.

out of 62,772 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination,34,583 were achieved on Wednesday in 830 sessions.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse Event FollowingImmunization) cases were eported from across the state onWednesday, the department said.

The government has said that health warriors who are inthe forefront in the fight against Coronavirus will be givenpriority and those with comorbidities, the next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil health institute expects supplies for 11 million more CoronaVac doses by Feb 10

Brazilian public health institute Butantan expects supplies for 11 million additional doses of Chinas CoronaVac vaccine by Feb. 10, its director said on Wednesday in Sao Paulo.Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...

New COVID-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy

The new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients, and may reduce the efficacy of the current line of vaccines, scientists said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021