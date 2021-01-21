India's Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines

India's Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in PhilippinesReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:53 IST
India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.
Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
