English lockdown is helping to relieve pressure on health system, education minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

England's lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said, the day after Britain recorded another record daily death toll.

Asked about an prevalence survey from Imperial College London that suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, Williamson said that the government had looked at all evidence available.

"The evidence that we've been seeing is that it's actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS," Williamson told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

