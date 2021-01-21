Russia reports 21,887 new coronavirus cases, 612 deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 21,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,458 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,655,839, according to the country's coronavirus crisis response centre.

The centre said 612 people died overnight, taking the official death toll to 67,832.

