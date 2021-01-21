Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden registers 4,985 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:36 IST
Sweden registers 4,985 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths on Thursday

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,985 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 124 new deaths, taking the total to 10,921. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit; Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of d...

Opposition in Bihar to hold week-long stir against farm laws: Tejashwi

The opposition Grand Alliance inBihar would launch an agitation against the farm laws shortlywhich would conclude with a state-wide human chain a weeklater, the coalitions leader Tejashwi Yadav announced here onThursday.Addressing a press c...

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. We...

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021