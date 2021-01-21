Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination: 5,942 people receive shots on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:53 IST
Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday accounted for 73 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100, according to the data, a marked rise in the figures compared to those on the previous three days.

''On day three of the vaccination drive in Delhi, 5,942 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine. AEFI was reported in 24 persons,'' a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the city.

On the second scheduled day on Monday, the figure stood at nearly 3,600.

The sharp fall in the numbers came after one severe and 50 minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported following the vaccination drive on Saturday.

The figure on Monday was 3,598 (44 per cent), while the count on Tuesday was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Thursday was the fourth scheduled day of vaccination in Delhi.

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

