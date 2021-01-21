Six new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries recorded in a day in Ladakh

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday pushing the infection caseload in the Union Territory to 9,663, officials said.

Of these fresh cases, five were detected in Leh district while one in Kargil, they said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 128 COVID-19 related deaths, with Leh alone accounting for 84. The rest had taken place in Kargil district.

With nine more patients, all from Leh, recuperating from COVID-19, the Union Territory's active caseload stands at 76 with 72 in Leh district and four in Kargil, they said.

A total of 9,457 patients have recovered till date, which is 97 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

