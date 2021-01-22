Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing

Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:53 IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Thursday that based on recent seven-day averages, coronavirus infections may be about to hit a plateau in the United States.
At a White House news briefing, Fauci also said the coronavirus vaccine can be modified to take account of new mutations of the virus and that while the South Africa variant is concerning, it does not appear to be in the United States.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- United States
- South Africa
- United
- U.S.
- Anthony Fauci
- Fauci
ALSO READ
South Africa's Aspen could produce J&J COVID shots by end-March
South Africa buys 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
South Africa: African Nations Championship to take place from Jan 16 despite rising COVID-19 cases
United States suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
South Africa's Aspen could produce J&J COVID shots by end-March