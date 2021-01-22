Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID-19 variant may carry higher risk of death but data limited - journalist cites advisory group

He cited a statement from Neil Ferguson, an Imperial College professor and Nervtag member, as saying: "It is a realistic possibility that the new UK variant increases the risk of death, but there is considerable remaining uncertainty." No one was immediately available for comment from Britain's Department of Health, which covers Nervtag.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:15 IST
UK COVID-19 variant may carry higher risk of death but data limited - journalist cites advisory group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 variant identified in England last month could carry a higher risk of causing death although data is limited, according to one of the government's scientific advisory groups, ITV political editor Robert Peston said on Twitter on Friday. While the new variant is more contagious, Britain's chief health and science officials have so far said there was no evidence that it was more lethal or caused more serious illness.

However, Peston said the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) had now concluded it "may be a bit more lethal than the existing strain". He cited a statement from Neil Ferguson, an Imperial College professor and Nervtag member, as saying: "It is a realistic possibility that the new UK variant increases the risk of death, but there is considerable remaining uncertainty."

No one was immediately available for comment from Britain's Department of Health, which covers Nervtag. The statement cited by Peston set out a 1.3-fold increased risk of death with the variant, but also highlighted that only some types of testing could specify which variant of the virus a patient had contracted.

"The big caveat is that we only know which strain people were infected with for about 8% of deaths," Peston quoted Ferguson as saying, also setting out further limitations on the available data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.Covax...

Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 - including children

Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early Friday, killing a family of four - including two children - and wounding four others, state media reported.State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as say...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021