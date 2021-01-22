Evidence new COVID variant causes higher mortality -UK PM Johnson

Evidence new COVID variant causes higher mortality -UK PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:44 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was evidence a new variant of COVID-19 discovered late last year could be associated with higher mortality. "We've been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first discovered in London and the south east (of England) - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he told a news briefing.
Johnson said all the current evidence showed both vaccines remain effective against old and new variants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
