Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:06 IST
Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.

A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.

Covaxin was administered to 1,592 healthcare workers in 29 sessions in seven districts -- Lucknow, Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Budaun, Firozabad, Bahraich and Jhansi.

''Of the target of 1,55,310, 64.99 per cent (1,00,946) healthcare workers got vaccinated,'' it said.

Some beneficiaries complained of ordinary pain, but no adverse effect was reported from anywhere, according to the statement.

Pratapgarh, Siddharthanagar, Shravasti and Balrampur reported 95 per cent of the vaccination. Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Chandauli, Firozabad, Rampur, Amroha, Banda and Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 50 per cent vaccination.

The next vaccination session will be held on January 28 in all the districts of the state.

The second dose of vaccine for those vaccinated on Friday will be administered on February 19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and inspected the vaccination work being conducted there.

He observed various arrangements made for the vaccinations and got first-hand information about the progress of vaccination work, the statement said.

The chief minister said vaccination work was the final salvo on the coronavirus pandemic and directed healthcare authorities to conduct the vaccination as per the guidelines.

He said the vaccine would be made available to everyone in the state in the order of priority set by the Centre.

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and over 20,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated at 317 centres across the state on the first day. PTI NAVHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID effect: No motorcycle stunts at R-Day parade this year; spectators size cut to 25,000

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, o...

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021