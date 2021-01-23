Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. eyeing UK COVID-19 variant but S.Africa one more concerning -NIH's Collins

The United States is closely watching the more infectious variant of COVID-19 after British officials warned that it may also be more deadly, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:24 IST
U.S. eyeing UK COVID-19 variant but S.Africa one more concerning -NIH's Collins
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the UK variant was associated with a higher level of mortality but said vaccines still appeared effective against it. Image Credit: ANI

The United States is closely watching the more infectious variant of COVID-19 after British officials warned that it may also be more deadly, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Saturday. But U.S. health officials are somewhat more worried about a separate variant from South Africa, although that one has not yet been identified among U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus, he told MSNBC in an interview.

Collins noted the UK's data was preliminary and said it was unclear why those with the UK variant faced a higher risk of death, whether by changes in the virus itself or other external causes such as pressures on the healthcare system. "Let's take this as something to watch closely," he said.

Collins' comments come as Democratic President Joe Biden takes the reins of the nation's COVID-19 response, seeking to re-energize the fight against the highly infectious disease and urging a war-like stance. In a flurry of actions since taking office Wednesday, Biden unveiled a new U.S. strategic plan to curtail the outbreak and signed numerous executive orders to boost vaccines and increase mask use, among other measures. The United States is the nation hardest-hit by COVID-19, with 24.70 million cases and 413,775 deaths by midnight Friday. Over the past week, 3,089 Americans have died of the disease on average, while 20 U.S. states reported record deaths this month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the UK variant was associated with a higher level of mortality but said vaccines still appeared effective against it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week warned the UK variant, already circulating in at least 10 U.S. states, could become the dominant variant in the United States by March. The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is believed to be twice as contagious as the current version circulating across the United States.

Despite a subtle difference in the data, Collins said it showed current vaccines would still be very protective against the UK variant, so "at the moment we are not alarmed about that," Collins said. "We are somewhat more concerned about a South African variant" that appears to be somewhat less protected against by vaccines, he said. No known cases, however, have been found in the United States yet, he added.

Scientist on Wednesday said the South African variant may reduce the efficacy of current vaccines, which also raises the prospect of re-infection. The United Kingdom has banned travellers from some African countries in an attempt to stop the spread of that strain in the British Isles and is weighing further restrictions.

Biden has moved to impose a mandatory quarantine for air passengers arriving in the United States, although details have not yet been released. He is also requiring U.S.-bound passengers to have a negative COVID-19 test starting on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021