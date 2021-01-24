Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:32 IST
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India took only 6 days to administer one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a count which is higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh.

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.

As on January 24, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination.In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas USA took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry highlighted.

In a testament to the successful test-track-treat-technology strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases, the ministry underlined.

India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408 which comprises of 1.73 per cent of the total cases.

With 15,948 recovered cases in a span of 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload during the same period.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The total recovered cases have surged to 10,316,786, the ministry said adding 84.30 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,283 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 new recoveries.

The ministry said that 80.67 per cent of the 14,849 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in six states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,960 in a day. Maharashtra has recorded 2,697 new cases while Karnataka registered 902 new cases yesterday.

Seven states and UTs account for 79.35 per cent of the 155 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

