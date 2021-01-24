167 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,16,652 on Sunday with 167 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.

No death due to the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, it said.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Jaipur and Kota with 26 persons testing positive for the infection in each of the districts, the bulletin said.

The rest of the cases were reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur districts, it said.

The bulletin stated that 2,758 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far, and 3,10,747 people have recovered. The number of active cases in the state is 3,147, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)