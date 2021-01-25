Brazil sees 592 new COVID-19 deaths, with 28,323 new cases, health min says

Brazil sees 592 new COVID-19 deaths, with 28,323 new cases, health min saysReuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 03:52 IST
Brazil recorded 592 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 217,037 people.
The country saw 28,323 new cases of coronavirus, with nearly 8.9 million people infected since the outbreak began, the official data showed.
