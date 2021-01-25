Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increased testing sends new Thai coronavirus cases soaring

Thailand on Monday discovered a record 914 new cases of the coronavirus, all in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok where a major outbreak began in December.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:01 IST
Increased testing sends new Thai coronavirus cases soaring

Thailand on Monday discovered a record 914 new cases of the coronavirus, all in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok where a major outbreak began in December. The new cases shot the national total past 14,000.

The previous high was on January 4, when 745 cases were reported, mostly in Samut Sakhon among migrant workers from Myanmar. The province is a center for fishing and industry. The first case reported in the recent surge was detected there in mid-December at a major seafood market, which has been closed.

Any new cases in other provinces will be announced in Tuesday. National totals are announced the day after test results, but Samut Sakhon health officials officials released local results on Monday, the same day they began mass proactive testing in the province, targeting up to 10,000 people a day for a week.

They said 844 new cases were detected Monday through pro-active testing and 70 discovered in hospitals. Thai nationals accounted for 119 cases and migrant workers for 795.

Earlier Monday, Health Ministry officials had announced 187 new cases nationwide, bringing the total to 13,687. Two deaths pushed the death toll to 75. The Samut Sakorn figures were announced in the afternoon and not yet officially added to the national total.

Cases linked to the Samut Sakhon outbreak have spread to more than 60 of Thailand's 78 provinces. A cluster of cases also occurred among itinerant gamblers who gathered at illegal gambling dens.

Restrictions to control the spread of the disease were reimposed in most provinces, including Bangkok, where schools were closed and restaurant hours limited, among other measures.

Samut Sakhon Gov. Veerasak Vijitsaengsri was hospitalized with the coronavirus before the New Year, and remains in critical condition with severe lung damage, according to the Bangkok hospital where he was admitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Respect Chelsea's decision to sack Lampard, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelseas decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach. Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decisio...

Netaji had respect for Lord Ram, says BJP leader Suvendu

Wondering why West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry on hearing the JaiShri Ram slogan, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday saidthat Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had respect for Lord Ram.Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress s...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...

Cong-Left to retain seats won in 2016; seat-sharing to be concluded by Jan 31

Congress and the Left Front alliance on Monday announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly Election while the sharing of the rest 217 seats will be concluded by January 31. Addressing the media, West B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021